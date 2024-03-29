XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The XTIA share’s 52-week high remains $165.46, putting it -9464.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $3.35M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 226.14K shares over the past 3 months.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the last session, XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3000, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and -62.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.31%. Short interest in XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.24 million and $15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before dropping -69.10% in the following quarter.

XTIA Dividends

XTI Aerospace Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XTI Aerospace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA)’s Major holders

XTI Aerospace Inc. insiders hold 40.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.82% of the shares at 1.38% float percentage. In total, 0.82% institutions holds shares in the company.