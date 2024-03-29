Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) Is Worth Considering At $0.57

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decrease of -4.17% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The WKSP share’s 52-week high remains $4.33, putting it -659.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $12.40M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

After registering a -4.17% downside in the last session, Worksport Ltd (WKSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6380, dropping -4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.71%, and -51.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.41%. Short interest in Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,523.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $458k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18k and $40k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,444.40% before jumping 2,900.00% in the following quarter.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Worksport Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Worksport Ltd insiders hold 14.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.10% of the shares at 17.67% float percentage. In total, 15.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 96278.0 shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Worksport Ltd (WKSP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 91632.0 shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65811.0, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.