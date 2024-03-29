Why SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -378.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $3.64M, with an average of 12.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, SCWorx Corp (WORX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.67%, and 109.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.59%. Short interest in SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) saw shorts transact 72550.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SCWorx Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp insiders hold 13.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.88% of the shares at 2.18% float percentage. In total, 1.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7313.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43877.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 4230.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25379.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCWorx Corp (WORX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6922.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41531.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2426.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9374.0.