Why Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LFLY) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply a decrease of -2.31% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The LFLY share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -440.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $6.45M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside in the last session, Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86, dropping -2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and -4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.46%. Short interest in Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LFLY) saw shorts transact 35710.0 shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leafly Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) shares are -58.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.03% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.30% this quarter before jumping 36.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.11 million and $11.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.60% before dropping -16.80% in the following quarter.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leafly Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

Leafly Holdings Inc insiders hold 22.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.82% of the shares at 15.24% float percentage. In total, 11.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AXS Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63531.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 34358.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF holds roughly 62336.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18286.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.