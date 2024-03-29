Why Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s traded shares stood at 99036.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply a decrease of -5.40% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The DERM share’s 52-week high remains $8.11, putting it -120.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $68.12M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

After registering a -5.40% downside in the last session, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.18, dropping -5.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.66%, and 0.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.11%. Short interest in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) saw shorts transact 79160.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Journey Medical Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Journey Medical Corp (DERM) shares are 36.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -295.24% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.20% this quarter before jumping 73.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.21 million and $14.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.00% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corp has its next earnings report out between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Journey Medical Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Journey Medical Corp insiders hold 31.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.19% of the shares at 14.81% float percentage. In total, 10.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Journey Medical Corp (DERM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 25020.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29898.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22000.0, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 34980.0.