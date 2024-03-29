Why InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 59806.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 4.96% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -477.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $1.21M, with an average of 63420.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 168.92K shares over the past 3 months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

After registering a 4.96% upside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3849, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and -13.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.50%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 56970.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 million and $2.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before dropping -22.60% in the following quarter.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.28% of the shares at 13.46% float percentage. In total, 13.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.21 million shares, or about 3.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $74972.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 556.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $202.0