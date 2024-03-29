Why Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE)’s traded shares stood at 72408.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.48, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The GYRE share’s 52-week high remains $30.40, putting it -73.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 55960.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.33, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and -29.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.96%.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gyre Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) shares are 134.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -266.67% against 12.70%.

GYRE Dividends

Gyre Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gyre Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with 68420.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2024, these shares were worth $1.2 million.