Why Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply a decrease of -7.83% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The FBIO share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -537.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $36.76M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 492.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

After registering a -7.83% downside in the last session, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.17, dropping -7.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and -8.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.55%. Short interest in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 5.18 days time to cover.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 55.80% this quarter before jumping 55.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.4 million and $12.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.20% before jumping 18.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 51.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.50% annually.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortress Biotech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Fortress Biotech Inc insiders hold 28.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.68% of the shares at 35.71% float percentage. In total, 25.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.75 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93521.0, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.