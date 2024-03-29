Why Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares stood at 77455.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply an increase of 5.47% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The FOA share’s 52-week high remains $2.25, putting it -204.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $70.98M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA) trade information

After registering a 5.47% upside in the last session, Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7598, jumping 5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.28%, and -14.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.17%. Short interest in Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 9.89 days time to cover.

Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $61.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140.85 million and -$111.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -56.00% before dropping -166.70% in the following quarter.

FOA Dividends

Finance of America Companies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Finance of America Companies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Finance of America Companies Inc insiders hold 30.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.15% of the shares at 84.12% float percentage. In total, 58.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 32.12 million shares (or 33.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cooperman, Leon G. with 6.0 million shares, or about 6.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.85 million.