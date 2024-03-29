What Could Change After One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) Gains 52.15% From The High-Point?

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s traded shares stood at 77126.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The OSS share’s 52-week high remains $4.57, putting it -40.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $67.48M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.46K shares over the past 3 months.

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the last session, One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.10%, and -4.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.24%. Short interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw shorts transact 58580.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing One Stop Systems Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) shares are 77.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 1.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.61 million.

OSS Dividends

One Stop Systems Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. One Stop Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

One Stop Systems Inc insiders hold 18.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.98% of the shares at 41.50% float percentage. In total, 33.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 9.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 1.05 million shares, or about 5.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.5 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.