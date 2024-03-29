What Could Change After Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) Gains 18.75% From The High-Point?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s traded shares stood at 99466.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CSSE share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -2025.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $5.04M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1750, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.26%, and -19.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.71%. Short interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 70.00% this quarter before jumping 74.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $136 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.58 million and $110.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.70% before jumping 9.40% in the following quarter.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc insiders hold 17.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.55% of the shares at 11.54% float percentage. In total, 9.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.37 million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.62 million.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd holds roughly 0.67 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.64 million.