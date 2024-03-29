WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Is Up 19.40% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s traded shares stood at 50782.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.80, to imply a decrease of -17.67% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The WETG share’s 52-week high remains $56.04, putting it -1067.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $12.62M, with an average of 43050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.42K shares over the past 3 months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

After registering a -17.67% downside in the last session, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.20, dropping -17.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.40%, and 32.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.68%. Short interest in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw shorts transact 18030.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeTrade Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

WeTrade Group Inc. insiders hold 59.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.70% of the shares at 6.73% float percentage. In total, 2.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 32163.0 shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 28357.0 shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 32163.0 shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 478.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2294.0.