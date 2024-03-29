Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Recovered 23.08% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -40.59% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)’s traded shares stood at 57338.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.50, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The WALD share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -84.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.00. The company has a valuation of $794.37M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the last session, Waldencast plc (WALD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.19, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.96%, and -2.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.59%. Short interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 9.44 days time to cover.

Waldencast plc (WALD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $59.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.3 million.

WALD Dividends

Waldencast plc has its next earnings report out on March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Waldencast plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)’s Major holders

Waldencast plc insiders hold 56.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.91% of the shares at 87.45% float percentage. In total, 37.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.66 million shares (or 16.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Truxt Investmentos Ltda. with 4.08 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $31.5 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Waldencast plc (WALD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.