Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) Dropped -24.74% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s traded shares stood at 85252.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VIVK share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -87.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $20.96M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 118.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.20%, and -8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.45%. Short interest in Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) saw shorts transact 47870.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivakor Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Vivakor Inc insiders hold 58.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.31% of the shares at 29.64% float percentage. In total, 12.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC/ADV. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.01 million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. with 69357.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $78366.0.