Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) Surged -47.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VIRI share’s 52-week high remains $2.42, putting it -404.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $9.23M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6288, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.44%, and 26.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.68%. Short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virios Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) shares are -47.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.57% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on February 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virios Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 9.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.12% of the shares at 8.99% float percentage. In total, 8.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.