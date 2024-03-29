Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE): How Can A Stock Be Down -28.33% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE)’s traded shares stood at 61948.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VWE share’s 52-week high remains $1.46, putting it -305.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $21.56M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3900, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.03%, and -20.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.33%. Short interest in Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $72.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.42 million.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc has its next earnings report out between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vintage Wine Estates Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Vintage Wine Estates Inc insiders hold 46.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.55% of the shares at 38.41% float percentage. In total, 20.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 14.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paradice Investment Management, LLC with 3.89 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.33 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.99 million shares. This is just over 6.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.83 million, or 6.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3.28 million.