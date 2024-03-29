Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC): Is This The Time To Buy?

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply a decrease of -25.54% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The UMAC share’s 52-week high remains $5.54, putting it -216.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $15.89M, with an average of 96300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 258.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC) trade information

After registering a -25.54% downside in the last session, Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50, dropping -25.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and -40.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.25%. Short interest in Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC) saw shorts transact 41630.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

UMAC Dividends

Unusual Machines Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unusual Machines Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX:UMAC)’s Major holders

Unusual Machines Inc insiders hold 60.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.