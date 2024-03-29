Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 13.47% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -168.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $7.99M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a 13.47% upside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3300, jumping 13.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.80%, and 36.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.96%. Short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw shorts transact 207.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders hold 57.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6555.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14158.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4003.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8646.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1467.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5105.0