TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG): Can A Stock Be Down -89.01% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply a decrease of -6.57% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TRUG share’s 52-week high remains $19.91, putting it -1455.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $5.58M, with an average of 6.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) trade information

After registering a -6.57% downside in the last session, TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000, dropping -6.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.50%, and 2.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.01%. Short interest in TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG) saw shorts transact 19680.0 shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

TRUG Dividends

TruGolf Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TruGolf Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TRUG)’s Major holders

TruGolf Holdings Inc insiders hold 64.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.64% of the shares at 13.22% float percentage. In total, 4.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC with 85753.0 shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17971.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23002.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1764.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2257.0.