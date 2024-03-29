Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Up 22.64% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -35.62% – Here’s What To Do Now

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s traded shares stood at 73200.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decrease of -1.23% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TGL share’s 52-week high remains $168.00, putting it -4079.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $4.46M, with an average of 3.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 723.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

After registering a -1.23% downside in the last session, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.68, dropping -1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and 5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.62%. Short interest in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.19 million.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Treasure Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Treasure Global Inc insiders hold 35.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.38% of the shares at 11.41% float percentage. In total, 7.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 68260.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 3931.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $15802.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Treasure Global Inc (TGL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 175.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $703.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3866.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 15541.0.