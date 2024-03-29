This Week’s 8.75% Gain In Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) Taught Us Something New

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s traded shares stood at 79811.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40. The QLGN share’s 52-week high remains $1.26, putting it -215.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $2.07M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4320. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.75%, and -14.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.27%. Short interest in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) saw shorts transact 11630.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qualigen Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) shares are -61.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.33% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 11.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.18% of the shares at 3.58% float percentage. In total, 3.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25840.0 shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23540.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 22152.0 shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20180.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 11848.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10934.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4888.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 4511.0.