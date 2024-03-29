This Week’s 17.31% Gain In SolarMax Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SMXT) Taught Us Something New

SolarMax Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 15.82% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The SMXT share’s 52-week high remains $13.49, putting it -47.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.50. The company has a valuation of $407.17M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.70K shares over the past 3 months.

SolarMax Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) trade information

After registering a 15.82% upside in the last session, SolarMax Technology Inc. (SMXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.71, jumping 15.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.31%, and 56.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.37%. Short interest in SolarMax Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) saw shorts transact 21790.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

SMXT Dividends

SolarMax Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SolarMax Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SolarMax Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT)’s Major holders

SolarMax Technology Inc. insiders hold 38.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.