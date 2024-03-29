This Is A Time To Invest In Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GNLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.85, putting it -640.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $1.94M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7180, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.41%, and 16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.39%. Short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw shorts transact 51760.0 shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.68 million and $21.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.90% before jumping 13.40% in the following quarter.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenlane Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.95% of the shares at 14.09% float percentage. In total, 13.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AXS Investments, LLC with 0.1 million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $52940.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 10695.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5561.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4833.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2513.0.