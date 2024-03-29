This Is A Time To Build A Position In Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS)’s traded shares stood at 69856.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply a decrease of -2.16% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MSS share’s 52-week high remains $22.97, putting it -1588.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $18.71M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 251.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, dropping -2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.26%, and -15.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.73%. Short interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

MSS Dividends

Maison Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maison Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS)’s Major holders

Maison Solutions Inc. insiders hold 83.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.67% of the shares at 15.76% float percentage. In total, 2.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 66152.0 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89966.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27800.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 37808.0.