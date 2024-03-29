This Is A Time To Build A Position In Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX: GRFX)

Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX:GRFX)’s traded shares stood at 77292.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GRFX share’s 52-week high remains $1.94, putting it -525.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $13.98M, with an average of 33920.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX:GRFX) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.20%, and -25.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.24%. Short interest in Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX:GRFX) saw shorts transact 58320.0 shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

GRFX Dividends

Graphex Group Limited ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphex Group Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX:GRFX)’s Major holders

Graphex Group Limited ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.73% of the shares at 5.73% float percentage. In total, 5.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.51 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonex Group Inc. with 12663.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17854.0.