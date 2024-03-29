There Has Been A 3.69% Incline For Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MHLD). So What’s Next?

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The MHLD share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -13.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $226.06M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.58%, and 85.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.75%. Short interest in Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 3.13 days time to cover.

Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 231.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $402.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $374.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $183.1 million and $133.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 119.90% before jumping 179.60% in the following quarter.

MHLD Dividends

Maiden Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maiden Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s Major holders

Maiden Holdings Ltd insiders hold 69.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.96% of the shares at 112.97% float percentage. In total, 34.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.42 million shares, or about 3.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.35 million.