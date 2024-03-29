There Has Been A -3.57% Decline For Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS). So What’s Next?

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -3.57% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MNTS share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -6876.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $5.74M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

After registering a -3.57% downside in the last session, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600, dropping -3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.64%, and -40.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.03%. Short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 82.30% this quarter before jumping 81.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 926.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $950k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120k and $280k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 733.30% before jumping 239.30% in the following quarter.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentus Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.97% of the shares at 8.06% float percentage. In total, 7.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 4.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scoggin Management, LP with 0.25 million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75174.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30705.0, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 13264.0.