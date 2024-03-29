There Has Been A -1.71% Decline For T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI). So What’s Next?

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The IDAI share’s 52-week high remains $6.60, putting it -617.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $8.44M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 407.05K shares over the past 3 months.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the last session, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9898, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.26%, and -20.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.58%. Short interest in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

T Stamp Inc (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $540k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.35 million and $508k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.90% before jumping 6.30% in the following quarter.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T Stamp Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

T Stamp Inc insiders hold 6.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.76% of the shares at 23.33% float percentage. In total, 21.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cowen and Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 4.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 87081.0 shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T Stamp Inc (IDAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44450.0, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 56896.0.