Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares stood at 60427.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.04, to imply a decrease of -8.35% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The TFFP share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -251.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.55. The company has a valuation of $14.31M, with an average of 72390.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

After registering a -8.35% downside in the last session, Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.20, dropping -8.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.43%, and -1.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.96%. Short interest in Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw shorts transact 46410.0 shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 15.20% this quarter before jumping 70.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $313k and $51k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -68.10% before jumping 96.10% in the following quarter.

TFFP Dividends

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.84% of the shares at 14.52% float percentage. In total, 13.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlson Capital. L.P. with 1.28 million shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.