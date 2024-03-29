Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Is Worth Considering At $5.23

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.23, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TNYA share’s 52-week high remains $8.09, putting it -54.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $410.66M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 626.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.32, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.41%, and -11.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.42%. Short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenaya Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) shares are 92.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.19% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.30% this quarter before jumping 4.40% for the next one.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.19% of the shares at 78.40% float percentage. In total, 77.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Column Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 11.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 6.38 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $33.37 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 9.4 million.