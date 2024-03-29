TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Stock Dropped -2.60% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decrease of -8.39% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $44.00, putting it -3258.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $0.89M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

After registering a -8.39% downside in the last session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400, dropping -8.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.14%, and -2.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.68%. Short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

TCBP Dividends

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.59% of the shares at 5.60% float percentage. In total, 5.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 6.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 75295.0 shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $40809.0.