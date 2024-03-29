Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Dropped -55.36% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -1.57% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SNPX share’s 52-week high remains $1.88, putting it -889.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $3.82M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2069, dropping -1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and -13.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.04%. Short interest in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synaptogenix Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Synaptogenix Inc insiders hold 3.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.20% of the shares at 5.37% float percentage. In total, 5.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 15.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 4.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $28963.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 3.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24673.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68522.0, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 12847.0.