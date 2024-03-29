Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 55730.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.85, to imply a decrease of -5.50% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $14.72, putting it -24.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 94.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $80.46M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a -5.50% downside in the last session, Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.50, dropping -5.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.28%, and 157.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 608.05%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 77260.0 shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 141.20% compared to the previous financial year.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp insiders hold 34.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.40% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10915.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5733.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $67936.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5907.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69997.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 144.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1706.0.