StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: APAC) Has Decreased By -11.09 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.98, to imply an increase of 30.71% or $2.11 in intraday trading. The APAC share’s 52-week high remains $13.99, putting it -55.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $64.84M, with an average of 83610.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.73K shares over the past 3 months.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) trade information

After registering a 30.71% upside in the last session, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (APAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.50, jumping 30.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.18%, and -11.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.82%. Short interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) saw shorts transact 1830.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

APAC Dividends

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)’s Major holders

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3,940.73% of the shares at 3,940.73% float percentage. In total, 3,940.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 14.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glazer Capital LLC with 0.33 million shares, or about 13.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.97 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (APAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 33014.0 shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17296.0, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.