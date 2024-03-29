Stock Of Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ: SYRA) Dropped By -38.94 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SYRA share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -506.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the last session, Syra Health Corp (SYRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.00%, and -38.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.87%. Short interest in Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Syra Health Corp (SYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syra Health Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92.90% compared to the previous financial year.

SYRA Dividends

Syra Health Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Syra Health Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA)’s Major holders

Syra Health Corp insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.78% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 1.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1500.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4500.0.