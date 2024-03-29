Stock Of Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GUTS) Dropped By -22.11 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.40, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The GUTS share’s 52-week high remains $14.50, putting it -95.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.92. The company has a valuation of $352.31M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 488.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, Fractyl Health Inc. (GUTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.37, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.65%, and -22.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.41%. Short interest in Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) saw shorts transact 3.43 million shares and set a 6.72 days time to cover.

GUTS Dividends

Fractyl Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fractyl Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)’s Major holders

Fractyl Health Inc. insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.09% of the shares at 59.66% float percentage. In total, 57.09% institutions holds shares in the company.