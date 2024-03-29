Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX: SBEV) Have Dipped -16.73% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares stood at 77754.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46. The SBEV share’s 52-week high remains $1.72, putting it -273.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $20.16M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5296. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.33%, and -15.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.73%. Short interest in Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splash Beverage Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) shares are -26.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.07% against 7.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.79 million and $6.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.00% before jumping 49.40% in the following quarter.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splash Beverage Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc insiders hold 22.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.85% of the shares at 7.52% float percentage. In total, 5.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 2.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.