Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) Down -12.68% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 77639.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply a decrease of -8.64% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $16.60, putting it -460.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $32.74M, with an average of 92410.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a -8.64% downside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.15, dropping -8.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.23%, and -49.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.68%. Short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 8.53 days time to cover.

Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.80% this quarter before jumping 52.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $169.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.77 million and $120.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.10% before jumping 29.80% in the following quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.03% of the shares at 42.13% float percentage. In total, 41.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atreides Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 9.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.48 million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.