Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Has Recovered 59.0% So Far, But Another -215.0% Loss Is Possible.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 16.28% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LITM share’s 52-week high remains $3.15, putting it -215.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $20.32M, with an average of 76480.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

After registering a 16.28% upside in the last session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500, jumping 16.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.36%, and -9.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.53%. Short interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) saw shorts transact 49400.0 shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snow Lake Resources Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Snow Lake Resources Ltd insiders hold 42.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 98965.0 shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4113.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10611.0