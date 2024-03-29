Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EM): How Can A Stock Be Up 31.22% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 1.73% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EM share’s 52-week high remains $1.14, putting it -72.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $146.49M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 176.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

After registering a 1.73% upside in the last session, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6925, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.63%, and 2.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.22%. Short interest in Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) saw shorts transact 2280.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $86.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.5 million and $82.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.40% before dropping -13.20% in the following quarter.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between June 18 and June 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR insiders hold 15.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.77% of the shares at 7.98% float percentage. In total, 6.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 1.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 4.5 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.39 million.