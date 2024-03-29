Should You Expect NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) To Recover From Its 78.02% Gain From Highs?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply an increase of 5.20% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NRSN share’s 52-week high remains $2.33, putting it -28.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $24.88M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.22K shares over the past 3 months.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

After registering a 5.20% upside in the last session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8899, jumping 5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and 1.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.85%. Short interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) saw shorts transact 35080.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 20.80% for the next one.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 35.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.04% of the shares at 1.60% float percentage. In total, 1.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.