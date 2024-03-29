Should You Expect Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) To Recover From Its 41.86% Gain From Highs?

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CLNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -183.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $54.63M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 864.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the last session, Clene Inc (CLNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4500, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.09%, and -1.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.43%. Short interest in Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Clene Inc (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clene Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clene Inc (CLNN) shares are -19.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.70% this quarter before jumping 72.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $120k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $107k and $269k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.10% before dropping -55.40% in the following quarter.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clene Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc insiders hold 40.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.29% of the shares at 32.21% float percentage. In total, 19.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.62 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clene Inc (CLNN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.