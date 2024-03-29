Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ: CREG) After -77.42% Decline From High?

Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ:CREG)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 9.73% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CREG share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -77.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $9.87M, with an average of 36070.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

After registering a 9.73% upside in the last session, Smart Powerr Corp (CREG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2999, jumping 9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and -28.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.00%. Short interest in Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ:CREG) saw shorts transact 11950.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

CREG Dividends

Smart Powerr Corp has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart Powerr Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

Smart Powerr Corp insiders hold 31.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.37% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 17100.0 shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21204.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 1.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2863.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3550.0