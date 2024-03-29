Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) After -195.07% Decline From High?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CDIO share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -195.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $29.17M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -10.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.97%. Short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.40% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc insiders hold 18.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.85% of the shares at 9.58% float percentage. In total, 7.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 5.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85098.0, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.