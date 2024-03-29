Should Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) Rally After -275.9% Drop From High?

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply an increase of 1.22% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RMTI share’s 52-week high remains $6.24, putting it -275.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $48.69M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

After registering a 1.22% upside in the last session, Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7200, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.21%, and 22.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.17%. Short interest in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockwell Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) shares are -10.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.29% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.12 million and $18.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.50% before jumping 20.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 72.22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.00% annually.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockwell Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Rockwell Medical Inc insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.49% of the shares at 18.04% float percentage. In total, 17.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.07 million shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.52 million.