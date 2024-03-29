Should Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Rally After -392.31% Drop From High?

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM)’s traded shares stood at 88271.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 8.55% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CTM share’s 52-week high remains $1.28, putting it -392.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $13.80M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 205.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) trade information

After registering a 8.55% upside in the last session, Castellum Inc (CTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3000, jumping 8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.55%, and -10.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.68%. Short interest in Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) saw shorts transact 94950.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.09 million.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castellum Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

Castellum Inc insiders hold 55.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.50% of the shares at 30.37% float percentage. In total, 13.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnus Financial Group LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $57550.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castellum Inc (CTM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34318.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 15995.0.