Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -17.87% Loss

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SISI share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -1036.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $4.24M, with an average of 59810.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, Shineco Inc (SISI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.87%, and -43.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.27%. Short interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) saw shorts transact 7820.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shineco Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc insiders hold 8.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.41% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 0.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60041.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 29107.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9896.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3572.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1928.0