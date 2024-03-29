Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -42.86% YTD Loss?

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -3.31% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SNTI share’s 52-week high remains $1.26, putting it -231.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $17.26M, with an average of 96040.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

After registering a -3.31% downside in the last session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800, dropping -3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and -12.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.86%. Short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senti Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares are -21.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.81% against 12.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senti Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Senti Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 22.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.07% of the shares at 32.31% float percentage. In total, 25.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.39 million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.13 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 4.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 3.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.