Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SELX) -668.99% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 17.04% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SELX share’s 52-week high remains $12.15, putting it -668.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $17.87M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) trade information

After registering a 17.04% upside in the last session, Semilux International Ltd. (SELX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000, jumping 17.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.60%, and 65.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.64%. Short interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

SELX Dividends

Semilux International Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Semilux International Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX)’s Major holders

Semilux International Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.89% of the shares at 12.89% float percentage. In total, 12.89% institutions holds shares in the company.