Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Drops -8340.68% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decrease of -7.56% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SEEL share’s 52-week high remains $49.80, putting it -8340.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $8.08M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

After registering a -7.56% downside in the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6800, dropping -7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.59%, and -49.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.48%. Short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw shorts transact 0.81 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 58.90% this quarter before jumping 82.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $808k and $336k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.90% before dropping -10.70% in the following quarter.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seelos Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.99% of the shares at 22.43% float percentage. In total, 21.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 2.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.28 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 94060.0.